Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 69,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,624. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.