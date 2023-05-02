Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 466,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 552,741 shares.The stock last traded at $127.56 and had previously closed at $139.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Duolingo Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,257,218 in the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

