DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,039. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

