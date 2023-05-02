DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
DURECT Price Performance
Shares of DURECT stock remained flat at $4.20 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DRRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.