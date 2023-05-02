DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DURECT stock remained flat at $4.20 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 98.04% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.