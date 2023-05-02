Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 633,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 830.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Dye & Durham stock remained flat at $11.27 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

