E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Bank of America

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ETWO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

E2open Parent Stock Down 27.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,049. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E2open Parent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

