E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1487695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.