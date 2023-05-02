EAC Trading Down 0.3% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 326.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. EAC has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $235.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00307945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00708105 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

