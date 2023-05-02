Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.28. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

ETN opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.