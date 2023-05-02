Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 121,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,836. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

