Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

