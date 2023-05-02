Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,206. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.