eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

