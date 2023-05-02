eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $560.58 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,620.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00415914 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00115935 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026669 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,376,848,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
