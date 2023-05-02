Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.17. 523,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

