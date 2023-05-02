Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

MCD opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

