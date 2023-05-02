Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

