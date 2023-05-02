Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

