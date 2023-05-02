Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

