electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore Trading Down 2.3 %

ECOR stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

electroCore Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.