electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
electroCore Trading Down 2.3 %
ECOR stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
