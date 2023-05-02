Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 71.0% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,541,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

