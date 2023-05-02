Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 3M

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.01. 1,386,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $411.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

