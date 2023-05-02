Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $405.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $407.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

