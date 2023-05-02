ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
About ElringKlinger
