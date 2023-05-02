eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 708,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,707. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised eMagin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

