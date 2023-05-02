Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of Emerald stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,767. The company has a market cap of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Emerald has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerald Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

