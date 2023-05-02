Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 380,668 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

