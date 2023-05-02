Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2 %

EHC opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

