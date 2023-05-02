Energy Vault (NRGV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Energy Vault to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

NRGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,000. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $388,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

