Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$744.98 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 108.46%.
Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. In related news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
