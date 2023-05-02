EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPO traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,180. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

