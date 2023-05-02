Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.