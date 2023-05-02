Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 89,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,944. The company has a market cap of $548.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.10. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 515,111 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.