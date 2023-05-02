EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

