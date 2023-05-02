Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOSEW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

