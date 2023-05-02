EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock remained flat at $21.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

