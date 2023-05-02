Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 2nd (AGIO, AMP, BHC, BRKR, CHGG, CHKP, CLW, CMT, CPRI, CUZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 2nd:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.96 target price on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

