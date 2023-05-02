Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 2nd (AGIO, AMP, BHC, BRKR, CHGG, CHKP, CLW, CMT, CPRI, CUZ)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 2nd:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.96 target price on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

