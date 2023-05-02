Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 2nd (BAESY, BCKIF, DORM, MTUAY, NWG, NXPI, PSO, QNTQY, WTBDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 2nd:

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00).

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $127.00.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €242.00 ($265.93).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87).

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87).

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.98).

