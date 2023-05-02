Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,616. The company has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

