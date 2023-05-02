Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,025 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,647. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

