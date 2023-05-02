Ethereum Classic Market Cap Tops $2.69 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $80.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.09 or 0.00066958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00307505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00533204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00415906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,739,158 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

