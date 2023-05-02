Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Down 1.3 %

CUYTF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.80.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.