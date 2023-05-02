Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EB opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

EB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

