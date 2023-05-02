Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and $2.18 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

