Evmos Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and $1.15 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

