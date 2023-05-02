Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $68,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Evoqua Water Technologies

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

