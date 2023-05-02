ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,866 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 845,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

