ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 61,089 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $52,471,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,968. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

