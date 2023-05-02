ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,991 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

CHRW traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.95. 700,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,833. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

