Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.